By Express News Service

THENI: Police filed an FIR against eight AIADMK cadre for violating Model Code of Conduct. The men had entered Bodinayakanur Taluk office as a group while Deputy CM O Panneerselvam filed his nomination on Friday.

As per the MCC, only two persons are allowed to accompany the candidate while filing nomination. Based on Mela Chokkanathapuram VAO’s complaint, Bodinayakanur police filed FIR against the cadre.