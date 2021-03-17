Kamal Haasan’s day out in Coimbatore

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Tuesday set out on his own to explore Coimbatore South and understand the ground realities. Stepping out of the luxury hotel on Race Course in a track suit and mask, he engaged with morning walkers and joggers in the posh locality.

His next stop was the gymnasium owned by famous filmmaker ‘Sandow’ MMA Chinnappa Thevar at Olympus. There he interacted with students practising silambam. Like a scene straight out of his Devar Magan, Kamal broke into a impromptu display of the traditional martial art, before moving on to a tea stall by the road where a group of people was enjoying their morning cuppa.

In a bid to reach out to people from different sections of society, the MNM founder walked into a fish market in Ukkadam and discussed local issues with the people. Also, he visited the site where construction of the Ukkadam- Athupalam flyover was underway and interacted with passengers in a TNSTC bus . Finally, he boarded an autorickshaw to return to the hotel.

Meanwhile, members of Coimbatore Jewellery Manufacturers Association submitted a memorandum to Kamal Haasan seeking among other things establishment of a gold jewellery park in Coimbatore.

