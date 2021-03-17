NR Congress President Rangasamy enters poll fray in second constituency in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: NR Congress President and former Chief Minister N Rangasamy has entered the fray in Yanam after earlier filing his nomination from Thattanchavady. After offering prayers in a temple, he went on a rally around the constituency accompanied by former Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao before filing his nomination.

Rangasamy declared assets worth Rs 38.39 crores, which include agricultural lands, housing society, two cars, two motorcycles and gold jewellery.

Former PWD minister A Namassivayam has filed his nomination as a BJP nominee from Mannadipet constituency where he is contesting for the first time. He had earlier won from Villianur and Oulgaret constituencies.

The BJP state President V Saminathan has filed his nomination from Lawspet, while Puducherry Pradesh Congress President and former Speaker and Minister A V Subramanian filed from Karaikal (North).

Ex-MLA and AIADMK West Secretary Om Sakthi Segar of AIADMK filed his nomination from Orleanpet after he was allotted the constituency in place of Nellithope from where he won previous elections.

AIADMK East Secretary and sitting MLA A Anbazhagan filed his nomination from Uppalam, while another AIADMK sitting MLA A Baskar filed from Mudaliarpet.

Former minister N G Paneerselvam (NR Congress) filed from Oulgaret, S V Sugumaran (NR Congress) from Villianur, Sethu Selvam (CPI) from Thattanchavady, K A U Assana (AIADMK) from Karaikal (South), BJP State Vice President Embalam R Selvam (BJP) from Manavely, former Minister P R Siva (Independent) from Thirunallar, and Left backed Haridasan Master from Mahe as an independent. J Pragash Kumar, an NR Congress functionary, has filed his nomination as independent from Muthialpet. AMMK candidate L Munisamy has also filed his nomination from Muthialpet.

So far 121 candidates have filed nominations from 30 constituencies in the UT. This includes AIADMK-9, NR Congress-21, BJP-8, INC-9, DMK-19, MNM-7, AMMK-4, Independent-28 and other candidates of smaller parties.