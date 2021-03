By Express News Service

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam will launch his campaign for the elections from Tiruvotriyur on March 18. The party on Tuesday released the schedule of his first phase campaign till March 21.

Panneerselvam will begin the tour from Tiruvotriyur Theradi, where AIADMK candidate K Kuppan is contesting against Naam Thamizhar Katchi founder Seeman. The same day, he will also meet public at Ponneri, Tiruvallur, Ambattur and Porur.