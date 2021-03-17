STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu to tighten Covid vigil as fresh cases almost double in a fortnight

People not wearing masks and not following SOP issued by the government were the reasons behind the spike in cases, said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan.

Published: 17th March 2021 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan directed all District Collectors to tighten vigil on implementation of Covid standard operating procedures even as Tamil Nadu continued its upward curve on Tuesday, reporting 867 fresh cases and five deaths.

Chennai alone accounted for 352 of the total cases.

The direction was issued during a review meeting Ranjan held with the Collectors, officials of the revenue and health departments, Greater Chennai Corporation, and others at the Secretariat on Tuesday.

He also instructed officials to impose fines on people who violate the guidelines.

The State tally stood at 8,61,429 and toll at 12,556. There are currently 5,450 active cases in TN, said the health bulletin.

People not wearing masks and not following SOP issued by the government were the reasons behind the spike in cases, said Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan.

Also, people in home quarantine are not following protocols and passing on the infection to others, a release said.

Collectors directed to curb Covid-19 spread

An official release stated that new cases were being reported from banks, financial and educational institutions which did not follow the SOPs.

In a scenario where the cases are on a rise in States like Mahararashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Gujarat, New Delhi and Punjab, the release said that the test positivity rate in Tamil Nadu was brought down because of effective measures.

In the first two months of 2021, the test positivity in the State was down to one per cent, and daily fresh cases were below the 500-mark.

However, in the last 10 days, the positivity rate has increased to 1.2 per cent, said the release. Similarly, the rate has increased to two per cent in places like Chennai and Coimbatore.

The Chief Secretary ordered the Collectors and Chennai Corporation Commissioner to ensure that the spread of the infection is curtailed, so as to ensure a smooth conduct of election-related works in the State.

Proper sanitation should be done in offices, companies, industries, and at public water taps and toilets.

Number of fever camps should be increased, and steps should be taken to ensure eligible individuals receive Covid vaccine, the release added.

Meanwhile, observing that the number of cases is rising rapidly, the Madras High Court said that it was upto the railway authorities to seek advice on resuming normal services and that the court did not have the requisite expertise in such matters.

The court was hearing a plea seeking to direct the Southern Railway to resume regular operations of short passenger services and suburban trains.

The first bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy, took note of the rising number of Covid cases across the country.

“Even physical court hearings have been deferred, except for urgent matters,” the court emphasised.

‘Can’t order resumption of normal rly services’

Observing that the number of cases is rising rapidly, the Madras HC, hearing a plea, said that it was up to railway authorities to seek advice on resuming normal services.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID 19
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp