There won’t be Opposition party this time: Stalin

SALEM: DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday said the party will secure a thumping victory and the next Legislative Assembly would not have a opposition party. “This will be the last elections for Edappadi K Palaniswami and he will fade away from politics,” Stalin told his supporters.

Arriving by a special flight from Chennai, Stalin campaigned at Shevapet and garnered support for Salem North DMK candidate Panamarathupatti R Rajendran. Campaigning on foot, he entered a hotel and consumed butter milk. Also, he accepted tender coconut and water bottle offered by general public. Transgenders, youth and children clicked selfies with him.

In the evening,he campaigned in Veerapandi and Yercaud (ST) assembly constituencies. “If Palaniswami is loyal to Jayalalithaa, why did not he unravel the mystery behind her death. Four years have passed since an inquiry commission was formed to probe into Jayalalithaa’s death, but it is yet to submit its report,”

Stalin said and questioned why deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who alleged mystery in Jayalalithaa’s death, did not appear before the commission yet. The DMK government will bring out the mystery behind Jayalalithaa’s death, he added. On the DMK manifesto, Stalin said, “It is the hero and heroine in this election. AIADMK election manifesto is a xerox copy of our manifesto.”