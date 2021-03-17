This poll, a battleground to safeguard democracy: CPI

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: The CPI considers the Assembly elections a political battleground to save democracy by defeating communal forces which are trying to set foot in the State and those who are helping such forces, State secretary of the party R Mutharasan said.

Talking to reporters in Thanjavur on Tuesday, he said the Indian Constitution and constitutional bodies, including the Election Commission, the RBI and the Supreme Court, are under threat. “The Centre wants these bodies to take orders from it, and the BJP now wants to make inroads into Tamil Nadu.

The BJP has been subverting elected State governments by ‘buying’ MLAs and Puducherry is the latest example,” Mutharasan alleged. The Secular Progressive Front, which has been protesting all these years, is viewing the poll as the most important battle to save democracy, he added.