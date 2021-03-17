TN Assembly polls: DMK replaces Attur candidate

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/SALEM: Following allegations that DMK had fielded a Vanniyar candidate in a reserved constituency, the party on Tuesday went back on its pick and replaced her with former Gangavalli MLA K Chinnadurai.

On Monday, MGR Nagar residents met Attur Returning Officer and submitted a petition, claiming that Jeeva Stalin, whom DMK had chosen to field in the constituency, was born into a family hailing from the Vanniyar community.

“After Jeeva’s birth, her mother separated from her father and married a man from the SC community. Jeeva managed to get an SC certificate by showing her step-father as her father on papers,” claimed the group. Jeeva herself has refuted the allegations. On Tuesday morning, the DMK issued a statement replacing its Attur candidate.