AIADMK-BJP front is real nanban of people: CT Ravi

By Express News Service

SIVAGANGA: BJP national general secretary CT Ravi in Karaikudi on Wednesday said that the AIADMK-BJP alliance was the real ‘nanban’ (friend) of the people. Addressing media persons, he said that in recent years, PM Narendra Modi had announced a lot of projects like AIIMS, medical colleges, NH and metro expansions for TN.

“Meantime, the AIADMK never failed to fulfill its promises and will continue to do so. However, DMK-Congress when in power even tried to stop jallikattu by filing an affidavit in court. Some persons believe that TN belongs to a single family, but they will soon understand that it belongs to the public. Responding to IT raids on DMK leaders, he said the department would conduct raids if it receives information on black money.