DMK cadre stabbed over intra-party rift

By Express News Service

RAMANATHAPURAM: Minutes after Mudukulathur DMK candidate RS Raja Kannappan filed his nomination on Wednesday, two DMK cadre who accompanied him were stabbed near Mudukulathur bus stand.

According to sources, the two were stabbed allegedly due to previous enmity over intra-party differences. The two injured men have been admitted to Government Mudukulathur hospital.

On Wednesday, Kannappan, a two-time MLA and former AIADMK minister filed his nomination to contest in Mudukulathur constituency, representing DMK. He is set to face AIADMK candidate M Keerthika.

After submitting the nomination papers, Kannappan started campaigning in the area in an open jeep when a clash between two factions within the party erupted. In the scuffle, stones and glass bottles were hurled and two of the DMK cadre - Muthukumar and Balamurugan - who accompanied him were assaulted with a machete near Mudukulathur bus stand by DMK men belonging to another faction.

According to sources, the two factions comprising supporters of DMK Mudukulathur West Union Secretary Shanmugam and supporters of Ramanathapuram district DMK Students Wing Joint Coordinator Hari were at loggerheads and clashes had erupted between them in the past as well.

"A week ago, during a party event at Parthibanur, the supporters of Shanmugam reportedly damaged the windshield of a car belonging to Hari's supporters and a cop was injured during the incident," sources added.

The attack on Wednesday is believed to be an act of revenge, as the two injured men were supporters of Shanmugam. Mudukulathur police who registered a case said that the assailants were on the run.