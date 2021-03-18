DMK refutes EPS' charges on Jayalalithaa demise

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK on Wednesday refuted Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s claim that the DMK was the cause of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death. Palaniswami had said that the party’s appeal in the disproportionate wealth case, after she was acquitted by the Karnataka High Court, had caused the former CM mental stress.

DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi said, “DMK leaders M Karunanidhi and MK Stalin can never be blamed for her death. We only moved legally while filing an appeal in the case. However, the PMK, with which the AIADMK is in an alliance now, approached the then Karnataka government and put political pressure on it to file an appeal in the case. So, the CM should blame PMK for the mental stress.”