ECI orders transfer of South Zone IG in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered the transfer of Inspector General of South Zone Dr S Murugan to an non-election related post on Wednesday.

The ECI also directed the Tamil Nadu government “to send a panel for appointment of IG, South Zone as replacement of him”. Sources said the decision came in wake of allegations flow of money and bribing of voters was taking place with his knowledge but he had not taken any action. Further, there is a sexual harassment allegation pending against him.

On Wednesday, Murugan was conducting a meeting with senior officials in Sivaganga district but left it minutes before the announcement. Later, the meeting was continued by Sivaganga SP Rajarajan, said sources.

The ECI also ordered the transfer nine other AC/DSP, including DSP PT Subhash from Ramanathapuram, based on the inputs from the special police observer, with a direction to attach them to DGP headquarters, adding that they should not be assigned any poll-related work or duty.