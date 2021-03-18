STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
I became MLA through hard work unlike Stalin, says EPS

Adds that the DMK chief became MLA in 1989 due to his father’s fame

Published: 18th March 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Edappadi K Palaniswami canvassing votes for BJP candidate Poondi Venkatesan in Tiruvaiyaru constituency on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR/TIRUVARUR: “I became Chief Minister with the support of majority of MLAs, unlike DMK chief MK Stalin, who became an MLA in 1989 due to the popularity of his father M Karunanidhi. I too became MLA the same year, but it was due to my hard work,” Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said on Wednesday.

Campaigning for candidates fielded by the AIADMK-led front in Thanjavur and Tiruvarur districts, Palaniswami continued his broadside against Stalin for posing a question on how he became Chief Minister. “Stalin tried to stop me from becoming Chief Minister, an attempt in which he failed. Belying his predictions that my government will not last long, it completed four years and has entered the fifth year,” Palaniswami said. 

Canvassing votes for BJP’s candidate Poondi Venkatesan in Tiruvaiyaru, the Chief Minister promised bypass roads for Tiruvaiyaru and Tirukkattupalli. He also promised to take up the Godavari-Cauvery river link project once re-elected. “Ministers of my  government have already held talks in this regard with Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telengana,” Palaniswami added.

Campaigning for AIADMK candidate K Gopinathan in Papanasam, Palaniswami said the candidate would continue the work of late R Doraikkannu, who represented the constituency for three consecutive terms.
Canvassing votes for GM Srithar Vandayar of Moovendhar Munnetra Kazhagam in Kumbakonam, Palaniswami listed out the promises in the AIADMK’s poll manifesto.

Seeking support for S Veeramani, AIADMK candidate of Tiruvidaimarudur constituency at Naachiaarkoil, Palaniswami said the AIADMK is against NEET and had therefore brought the horizontal reservation of 7.5 per cent for government school students. Later, campaigning for R Kamaraj  at Kudavasal, Palaniswami spoke about schemes implemented by the government, including waiver of cooperative farm loans.

“Following apprehension that hydrocarbon projects might ruin the livelihood of farmers, my government declared Cauvery delta as protected agriculture zone,” he said. Palaniswami also sought support for AIADMK’s Mannargudi candidate Siva Rajamanickam and  Tiruvarur candidate ANR Panneerselvam.

