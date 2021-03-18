STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan files nomination from Dharapuram, says victory assured

Before filing his nomination, Murugan travelled to Palani to seek the blessings of Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy in the morning

Published: 18th March 2021 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

BJP state president L Murugan filing his nomination (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: BJP state president L Murugan filed his nomination for Dharapuram (reserved) assembly constituency in Tiruppur district on Thursday.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Murugan said, "Victory for the BJP in this constituency is assured and we are working to ensure victory by a bigger margin. Besides, we will be creating schemes for the growth and development of Dharapuram assembly constituency."

Before filing his nomination, Murugan travelled to Palani to seek the blessings of Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy in the morning. Later, he moved along with his party cadres from the BJP election office near Dharapuram bus stand towards the Sub Collector's office.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu polls: Dalit leaders being sidelined in Dravidian parties?

As the cadres were stopped by police just 100 metres before the Sub Collector's office, he along with Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K Radhakrishnan along with former Lok Sabha MP C Mahendran were allowed inside to file his nomination. He submitted his nomination to Sub Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, who is the Returning Officer for Dharapuram constituency, at around 11.50 am.

Besides, a deposit of Rs 5,000 was offered with the nomination, which the party claimed was collected in the denomination of Rs 5 and Rs 10 from the public. Later, he along with party workers travelled along Dharapuram-Dindigul Highway taking a massive rally in Dharapuram taluk.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
L Murugan Tamil Nadu elections BJP
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp