Tamil Nadu BJP president L Murugan files nomination from Dharapuram, says victory assured

By Express News Service

TIRUPPUR: BJP state president L Murugan filed his nomination for Dharapuram (reserved) assembly constituency in Tiruppur district on Thursday.

Later, speaking to mediapersons, Murugan said, "Victory for the BJP in this constituency is assured and we are working to ensure victory by a bigger margin. Besides, we will be creating schemes for the growth and development of Dharapuram assembly constituency."

Before filing his nomination, Murugan travelled to Palani to seek the blessings of Arulmigu Dhandayuthapani Swamy in the morning. Later, he moved along with his party cadres from the BJP election office near Dharapuram bus stand towards the Sub Collector's office.

As the cadres were stopped by police just 100 metres before the Sub Collector's office, he along with Minister for Animal Husbandry Udumalai K Radhakrishnan along with former Lok Sabha MP C Mahendran were allowed inside to file his nomination. He submitted his nomination to Sub Collector Pavankumar G Giriyappanavar, who is the Returning Officer for Dharapuram constituency, at around 11.50 am.

Besides, a deposit of Rs 5,000 was offered with the nomination, which the party claimed was collected in the denomination of Rs 5 and Rs 10 from the public. Later, he along with party workers travelled along Dharapuram-Dindigul Highway taking a massive rally in Dharapuram taluk.