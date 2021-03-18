STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

TN elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG

Marimuthu has been in political life since 1994, but his family still uses an earthen stove because they cannot afford to refill gas.

Published: 18th March 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur | EXPRESS

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: Amid candidates declaring luxury cars, mansions, and crores worth of assets in the run up to Tamil Nadu Assembly elections is 49-year-old K Marimuthu, who does not even have a concrete roof over his head. Marimuthu has been in political life since 1994, but his family still uses an earthen stove because they cannot afford to refill gas.

Marimuthu’s candidature from Thiruthuraipoondi, a reserved constituency, is part of the Communist Party of India’s idea to put the proletariat in power. Marimuthu lives in a tiny hut in the village of Kaduvakudi. The roof of his hut was battered during the Gaja cyclone.

That was a good two years ago, but Marimuthu has not been able to save up enough to get it fixed. He manages the situation by covering the damaged roof with a tarpaulin sheet. It keeps his family safe from monsoon rains and summer sun.

Marimuthu’s wife Jayasudha is a farm worker. She has been cooking on firewood as their LPG supply got over a few days back. Marimuthu’s mother is also a farm hand. She neither understands the post for which her son is now contesting nor its gravitas. Speaking to Express she recalls how she and her dead husband spent a lifetime toiling under the sun to raise their five children four daughters and one son.

A chance for the poor to be on the other side of governance

Marim uthu has been CPI’s Kottur union secretary for the last 13 years. His political activity and public life leave him very little time to focus on earning the daily bread. His wife and mother take care of that. “We own half an acre land that we cultivate. But that alone does not feed the family, so we work as farm hands for other people’s lands,” his wife Jayasudha explains.

“We bring in the money,” she says. “He is always busy with public life. He cares more about people, and is hardly home. People too love him. He has a very good name in the surroundings.” Kaduvakudi villagers are thrilled after hearing that Marimuthu would be contesting. They know how much family struggles to keep Marimuthu engaged in public life. Even his sisters, now married and living elsewhere, give the family money when they visit him.

“He is struggling to raise his two children. He still unflinchingly works for the party, often on an empty stomach,” says his sister Selvi. “And that work has come to benefit many. If he is elected, I am sure he will do a lot more.” The locals cannot say enough good things about Mari’s kindness. “He has helped many children and students enrol in schools and colleges. He never hesitates... His financial condition has also not stopped him from helping us,” says his neighbour Mariammal. Marimuthu told Express that an NGO had given `50,000 per damaged house in that village.

Then, why didn’t Marimuthu use that money to fix his home? “There was another house in my village that badly needed fixing. They were not eligible for the compensation as they did not have patta, the land document, in hand. So I gave my money to them,” he says. Then, when will he live in a better house? “I want to build a proper house. I will do it in future.” For now, Marimuthu has property worth `3 lakhs — including the broken house, farm land, and 2.5 sovereigns of gold.

Thiruthuraipoondi is considered a Left bastion, though the sitting MLA, Adalarasan, is from DMK. This time, with Left and DMK fighting as part of the same alliance, many here feel Marimuthu’s prospects are bright. But, where will funds come from? “The party will take care of it,” say the cadre. Marimuthu’s candidature is not about glorifying poverty. Instead, it is a moment of reckoning for the electorate, that the poor deserve a chance to represent themselves as much as the uber-rich. After all, elections in this country, till date, are fought on the pro-poor plank.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPI LPG K Marimuthu Tamil Nadu Elections Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021
India Matters
A health worker checks the temperature of passengers as they screen people for COVID-19 tests at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
2nd Covid wave? India records 28,903 new infections, highest in 2021 so far
A health worker sanitizes the baggage of passengers as a precaution against COVID-19 at a long distance train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Double mutation variant detected in Maharashtra amid worsening Covid situation
For representational purposes(File Photo | PTI)
4.12 lakh millionaire households in India, 3,000 with over Rs 1,000 crore
Hero led the sales with 36.3 per cent market share.
Sale of electric vehicles surges amid record fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)
Twenty-two of the world's 30 most polluted cities are in India: World Air Quality Report
PC Chacko (R) welcomed to NCP by Sharad Pawar (C) & Praful Patel | shekhar yadav
Kerala Polls 2021: PC Chacko to support LDF, raise Opposition unity through Pawar's NCP
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp