Will make Thoppur AIIMS a reality soon, says Stalin in Madurai

He also promised to take steps to reopen the National Cooperative Sugar Mills in Pandiyarajapuram and Alanganallur and store water permanently in Madakulam pond.  

Published: 18th March 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 05:20 AM

DMK president M K Stalin addressing public during a campaign meeting in Madurai on Wednesday | kk sundar

By Express News Service

MADURAI/DINDIGUL: Blaming the State and Central governments for the inordinate delay in starting the construction works of AIIMS in Thoppur in Madurai, DMK chief MK Stalin promised to start the construction of the facility soon if his party is voted to power.  Campaigning at Palanganatham in the district on Wednesday, Stalin said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who announced the establishment of Madurai AIIMS back in 2014, laid the foundation stone only ahead of 2019 Parliamentary polls. 

Stalin promised that a library named after former DMK supremo Karunanidhi, akin to Anna Centenary Library in Chennai, would be set up in Madurai and cold storage facilities established to store flower produce. He has also promised to establish a textile park in the Temple city. He also promised to take steps to reopen the National Cooperative Sugar Mills in Pandiyarajapuram and Alanganallur and store water permanently in Madakulam pond.  

Claiming that Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami acts as the saffron party’s puppet, Stalin added, “BJP does not need a representative to contest in the polls, for the AIADMK candidate is a non-member representative of BJP, and AIADMK’s win will directly amount to BJP’s win.” Meanwhile in Dindigul, Stalin said that he would take steps to solve the water woes by bringing Cauvery water to the district through Mayanur Dam.

The DMK chief also promised the voters that he would establish a tomato processing unit in Ayyalur and milk procurement centre in Vedasandur. He also promised to consider reservation to Christian Vanniyars if DMK is voted to power. Citing AIADMK’s promise of providing government job to at least one person in a  family, Stalin said it is impossible to do so. 

Charges against Viswanathan
Citing the recent complaint lodged by election officials against AIADMK candidate Natham R Viswanathan for allegedly bribing voters, Stalin said that Viswanatham was punished for similar activities in the past by the late AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa. Though police have registered an FIR under Section 171 (E) of IPC based on the complaint, sources said that they are yet to include Viswanathan’s name in the FIR as “he is not officially a candidate as he has not filed his nomination yet”. 

