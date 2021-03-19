STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AIADMK lodges plaint against Senthil Balaji

While addressing a gathering on Wednesday, V Senthil Balaji intimidated government officials who intend to prevent bullock carts from transporting river sand, said AIADMK in its petition.

Former Tamil Nadu Transport Minister Senthil Balaji

Former Tamil Nadu Transport Minister Senthil Balaji. (File photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Alleging that DMK’s Karur candidate Senthil Balaji’s recent remarks on allowing bullock carts for transporting river sand was misleading and posed threat to government officials, the AIADMK lodged a complaint with the Election Commission on Thursday.

While addressing a gathering on Wednesday, V Senthil Balaji intimidated government officials who intend to prevent bullock carts from transporting river sand, said AIADMK in its petition. “Balaji told the gathering that no official would prevent them from loading sand onto their bullock carts from river banks after party chief MK Stalin assumed office as chief minister.

He told the people that any officer who prevented them would be removed from the post,” the complaint added. Videographs of the speech were also produced. AIADMK advocate wing joint secretary RM Babu Murugavel later told mediapersons that Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo has assured to look into the complaint. Sahoo has also sought a report from the District Electoral Officer in Karur on the issue.
V Senthil Balaji was the Transport Minister between 2011 and 2015.

