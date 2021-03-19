AIADMK MLA ‘goes’ independent, expelled

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Thursday expelled Senthamangalam MLA C Chandrasekaran for ‘anti-party’ activities. AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam issued a statement announcing his expulsion a few hours after Chandrasekaran filed nomination to contest as an independent candidate in the constituency.

The party had denied him a ticket to contest the ensuing Assembly polls. Meanwhile, the leaders appointed AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran’s grandson V Ramachandran as deputy secretary of the MGR Youth Wing. Ramachandran had earlier sought a party ticket to contest Assembly polls in vain.