AIADMK MLA ‘goes’ independent, expelled

The AIADMK on Thursday expelled Senthamangalam MLA C Chandrasekaran for ‘anti-party’ activities.

Published: 19th March 2021 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami, Panneerselvam and other AIADMK MLAs at former CM Jayalalithaa’s memorial on Saturday | p jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AIADMK on Thursday expelled Senthamangalam MLA C Chandrasekaran for ‘anti-party’ activities. AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam issued a statement announcing his expulsion a few hours after Chandrasekaran filed nomination to contest as an independent candidate in the constituency.

The party had denied him a ticket to contest the ensuing Assembly polls. Meanwhile, the leaders appointed AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran’s grandson V Ramachandran as deputy secretary of the MGR Youth Wing. Ramachandran had earlier sought a party ticket to contest Assembly polls in vain.

