Annamalai files papers, Ayyakannu held

By Express News Service

KARUR: BJP’s State vice-president Annamalai, along with Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, and Transport Minister MR Vijayabaskar, filed nomination to contest from Aravakurichi, on Thursday. The trio were stopped by the police from entering the premises as they were not wearing mask, and later allowed to enter only after they fished out masks from pockets.

Meanwhile, Desiya Thenindhiya Nathigal Inaipu Vivasayigal Sangam State president Ayyakannu, along with eight other farmers, was stopped at Aravakurichi taluk office for “arriving half-naked” to file nomination, and arrested for trying to march ahead.

They had planned to register protest against the Centre. Ayyakannu said, “We, farmers, had planned to contest the 2019 LS polls from Varanasi against Narendra Modi, and tried to file nominations half-naked in protest against their policies.

However, Union Minister Amit Shah assured that he would address our demands and asked us not to contest from Varanasi. But, the government has failed to fulfil all the promises. So, when we learnt that Annamalai is contesting from this constituency, we wanted to show our displeasure and hence came half-naked to file nomination.”