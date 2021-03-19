At least 100 COVID-19 cases reported from 11 schools in Thanjavur recently

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: At least 100 students, parents and staff from 11 schools have tested positive for COVID-19 in Thanjavur district over the last 15 days.

This includes 11 teachers and 10 students from a school in Manambuchavadi area. Now, all 439 schools in the district are on the radar of the officials and being constantly monitored.



M Govinda Rao, the district collector, told reporters that samples of all students and staff at the 11 schools have been taken. From the Manambuchavadi school alone, samples of 1,123 students and staff were taken. Those who have tested positive are being treated in hospital. The students who tested positive have no severe symptoms, he said.

Later the collector visited the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where 51 students of the Ammapettai school, from which over 60 people had tested positive, were discharged after treatment for COVID-19. He asked the students about the quality of food provided in the hospital.

He also inspected the fever camps organised at Azhagikulamvaari street and a marriage hall in Manambuchavadi in Thanjavur city.

The election flying squad teams (FST) and static surveillance teams (SST) were instructed to ensure the wearing of the masks by the members of public moving around. After warnings, the violators are being fined, he added. He added that so far 45,000 persons in the district have been given the COVID vaccine.