STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Offences under POCSO Act not compoundable even if victim agrees for compromise: Madras HC

The court ruled that if a female victim gives a complaint about an offence under the POCSO Act, it becomes an offence against the State and a compromise won't take away the offence.

Published: 19th March 2021 09:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 09:57 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

The Madras High Court (File Photo| PTI)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a major ruling, the Madras High Court has said that any offence committed under the POCSO Act is not a compoundable offence, even if the victim later changes mind and develops a relationship with the convict.

The court ruled that if a female victim gives a complaint about an offence under the POCSO Act, it becomes an offence against the State and a compromise won't take away the offence.

The issue pertains to one Marudhupandi challenging Dharmapuri Mahila court's order convicting him for raping a 17-year-old girl on the false promise of marriage. The trial court had sentenced him to 10 years in jail.

In the appeal at the High Court, the victim girl had filed an affidavit that she was living together with the offender for the past four years and they settled the matter. She had therefore sought to set aside the order of the trial court and let them live peacefully.

However, the single-member bench of Justice P Velmurugan refused to accept the submissions. The court pointed out that the victim even in her statement under section 164 CrPC and deposition before the trial court has clearly stated that the appellant has committed the offence, the court said.

The judge in his order said, "The evidence of the victim girl is very clear that she was at the age of 17 years on the day of occurrence and the appellant had made a false promise that he would marry her and against her will, he had forceful penetrated sexual intercourse repeatedly with her, subsequently, he refused to marry her."

"Even assuming that the victim girl had fallen in love with the appellant and admitted that they are living for four years, even on the date of commission of the offence, provisions of POCSO Act attract. It is not a compoundable offence. Subsequently, she cannot turn it to compound the offence."

The court observed that the plea was filed by the petitioner only to escape the clutches of law and hence dismissed the petition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO Act Madras High Court compoundable offence sexual offences
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp