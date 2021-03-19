Poll candidate's 'encounter specialist' husband transferred to Chennai

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: With Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) declaring Rani Ranjitham as their candidate from Ambasamudram Assembly constituency, her husband Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Velladurai, also known as an encounter specialist, has been transferred to Chennai.

AMMK announced former lecturer, Rani Ranjitham (54), as their candidate on Monday and she filed her nomination papers to Returning Officer Pratik Tayal at Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Office on Thursday.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Velladurai said that he was transferred following the orders of Director General of Police (DGP) and joined duty on Thursday. Sources confirmed that the 'Encounter Specialist' is now being kept under a compulsory waiting list. Speaking about his wife contesting in the elections, Velladurai said that he would not be an obstacle in his wife's path and wishes her the best for the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, addressing media after filing nomination papers at Cheranmahadevi, Rani said that she would focus on the farmers' cause and would take steps to help the small and micro businesses in the constituency. "If I win the elections, I will shift to the constituency along with my family to work for the people," she said. However, the candidate did not comment on the transfer of her husband.