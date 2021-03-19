STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Poll candidate's 'encounter specialist' husband transferred to Chennai

AMMK announced Rani Ranjitham (54), as their candidate on Monday and she filed her nomination papers to Returning Officer Pratik Tayal at Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Office on Thursday.

Published: 19th March 2021 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

transferred

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: With Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) declaring Rani Ranjitham as their candidate from Ambasamudram Assembly constituency, her husband Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Velladurai, also known as an encounter specialist, has been transferred to Chennai.

AMMK announced former lecturer, Rani Ranjitham (54), as their candidate on Monday and she filed her nomination papers to Returning Officer Pratik Tayal at Cheranmahadevi Sub-Collector Office on Thursday.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Velladurai said that he was transferred following the orders of Director General of Police (DGP) and joined duty on Thursday. Sources confirmed that the 'Encounter Specialist' is now being kept under a compulsory waiting list. Speaking about his wife contesting in the elections, Velladurai said that he would not be an obstacle in his wife's path and wishes her the best for the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, addressing media after filing nomination papers at Cheranmahadevi, Rani said that she would focus on the farmers' cause and would take steps to help the small and micro businesses in the constituency. "If I win the elections, I will shift to the constituency along with my family to work for the people," she said. However, the candidate did not comment on the transfer of her husband.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu elections 2021 Tamil Nadu polls 2021 Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhgam AMMK AMMK candidate Rani Ranjitham
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp