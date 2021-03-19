Schools in Puducherry closed down from March 22 to May 31 due to rise in Covid-19 cases

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: With spike in Covid -19 cases the School Education department has closed down all the schools (State Board, CBSE and ICSE) in the Union Territory of Puducherry for classes I to VIII from 22 March till 31st May 2021.

This is according to a statement released by the School Education department.

However, the classes for standards IX to XII shall be conducted for five days a week, ie., from Monday March 22 to Friday March 26.

This is in view of the sudden spike in the number of Covid-19 positive cases and the suggestions offered by the High Level Covid Vaccine Committee held under the Chairmanship Lt. Governor on March 18.