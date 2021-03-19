Scrap NEET for B.Sc nursing, life science courses: CPM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CPM on Thursday urged the Centre to scrap the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test. Party State secretary K Balakrishnan recalled that the National Testing Agency had said NEET would be conducted for grading eligibility for all graduation courses, including B.Sc Nursing, life science and others.

“This is against social justice and equal learning opportunity. Centre intends to snatch away education rights of downtrodden women, BC and MBCs, Dalits and tribes, by setting the NEET as eligibility criteria. The NTA should revoke its circular,” he urged.