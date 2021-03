By Express News Service

A quick glance at the list of items seized recently

640 cookers seized in Thanjavur

Rs 91.04L seized in Tiruvannamalai

Rs 208.43 cr seized by flying squads in Chennai so far

Rs 90K seized in Thirukkanur

Rs 4.5 lakh cash seized in Tenkasi

Materials with pictures of AIADMK leaders were seized in Madurai by flying squads