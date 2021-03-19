STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

The ‘fantastic four’ in Gudiyatham

Plenty has been spoken about women empowerment and their representation in every aspect of nation-building.

Published: 19th March 2021 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

V Amalu, G Paritha, R Kalaiyenthiri and C Jayanthi

V Amalu, G Paritha, R Kalaiyenthiri and C Jayanthi

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: Plenty has been spoken about women empowerment and their representation in every aspect of nation-building. 75 years after Independence, the country has seen only one woman Prime Minister and just the same number in the presidential chair.

Call it the wheel of fortune or power, times have changed. Here’s one constituency Gudiyatham where all the four contestants are women. The ‘fantastic four’ are G Paritha (AIADMK), V Amalu (DMK), C Jayanthi Padmanabhan (AMMK) and R Kalaiyenthiri (NTK).

Interestingly, gender is not the only criteria that holds them all together. Three of the four candidates also share a common cultural trait of entering an inter-caste marriage. While Paritha and Kalaiyenthiri are throwing in their weight for the first time in an election, Amalu and Jayanthi have experienced the heat once before.

Amalu had tried her luck in the previous election from the neighbouring KV Kuppam seat, but lost to AIADMK’s G Loganathan, who was denied a ticket this time. Jayanthi, however, had tasted success here on an AIADMK ticket in 2016.

However, she lost the position after she switched camps to support the TTV Dhinakaran-faction during the infight in the party. Later in the 2019 bypolls, DMK’s S Kathavaryan won the seat, but it fell vacant again after he died of an illness.

Paritha, a post graduate, says she hopes to reap rich in the polls riding on the goodwill earned by the AIADMK government. “We are confident of winning the seat as the people will naturally support the ‘Two Leaves’ symbol because of the development this government has brought in.” Her husband Purushothaman is an officer with the State Highways Department. Similar is Amalu’s story. Belonging to a Dalit community, she married Vijayan from a non-Dalit caste. Vijayan and her brother-in-law, ‘Kallur’ Ravi, are the pillars that support her political journey. Ravi is also the DMK panchayat union secretary in Gudiyatham.

Meanwhile, Jayanthi, a well-known face to the people here, is a lawyer by profession. Her husband Purushothaman is a practicing lawyer as well. The couple fell in love while pursuing college after which they started practising law together. Purushothaman has been a constant encouragement to her political activities, says Jayanthi.

A former district panchayat councillor in Vellore, Jayanthi has been seeking votes by pointing out the need to complete the developmental projects, for which she had worked hard during her tenure. “She played a key role in reviving the abandoned Badrapalli dam project. But even before the works could be started, she had to lose her position owing to political reasons,” says Purushothaman.

Another woman candidate competing in Gudiyatham is R Kalaiyenthiri of the NTK. The 31-year-old lawyer is testing the waters here hoping to get elected for bringing in a ‘change’ in the political map. Kalaiyenthiri has been focusing on the lack of amenities for the people of Gudiyatham, a highly backward area. “I have been telling people to think of their woes before casting their votes,” she says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu elections Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu polls Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly polls 2021 Gudiyatham
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp