TN polls 2021: Riding high on promises, KC Veeramani aims for hat-trick from Jolarpet

The 56-year old, who is also the Tirupattur district secretary of AIADMK, has been highlighting achievements of CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and the party's poll manifesto and promises.

Published: 19th March 2021 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, KC Veeramani

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATTUR: With no significant industrial hubs in its fold, Jolarpet Assembly constituency mostly remains quiet with little political activity. The dust and din of yesteryears' campaign is missing partly due to restrictions and partly because of the changed 'strategy' of parties and candidates.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration, KC Veeramani, will be hoping for a hat-trick of wins. The 56-year old, who is also the Tirupattur district secretary of AIADMK, has been highlighting achievements of Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and the party's poll manifesto and promises.

"I am talking only about the achievements of our CM. He has done a lot for the State. So, I am highlighting his achievements and explaining his promises and announcements," said Veeramani.

On a personal note, he claims to have done a lot for people and also played a key role in creating the new district with Tirupattur as its headquarters. "I played a major part in creation of Tirupattur district, establishment of government ITI and Polytechnic College in Jolarpet constituency and creation of a new taluk with Natrampalli as its headquarters," said Veeramani while highlighting a few of his achievements.

Other than this, three railway overbridge projects were implemented thanks to the effort of the minister. Two of them have already been completed. Thanks to the efforts of Veeramani, Jolarpet received better road infrastructure and drinking water supply.

DMK district (west) secretary K Devaraji however stands in his way. The DMK candidate has been crisscrossing the constituency and mustering support in a bid to end Veeramani's winning streak. Construction of a bus terminus in Jolarpet is among his poll promises.

"Jolarpet town does not have a bus terminus. I promise to establish a terminus if elected," he says. As astute businessman Devaraji said, "The people want a change and hence my chances look good."

The 65-year-old promises to set up a government ITI and Polytechnic College in Jolarpet block, extension of Hogenakkal Water Supply Scheme to left out villages and setting up an institutional arrangement for enabling the unorganised workers to get welfare assistance of government schemes.

"We don't have industrial estates in the constituency and the bus stand is a must. Whoever wins needs to fulfil these two demands," said Senthil, a labourer from Jolarpet. Apart from these two major demands, people are seemingly content with infrastructure facilities. 

Vanniyar community accounts for more than half of the electorate. Since, both key candidates belong to the caste, the votes are up for grabs. 

