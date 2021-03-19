STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Udhayanidhi Stalin placates warring groups in Tirupathur

Published: 19th March 2021 04:50 AM

Tamil actor Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi Stalin (File | EPS)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATHUR: With the factional feud between A Nallathambi, Tirupathur candidate and DMK MLA, and S Rajendran, Tirupathur Town party secretary and one of the senior most leaders of the region, threatening to spoil all winning chances of DMK in the district, DMK youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday met both the groups and brokered peace. DMK has fielded three candidates in the district and the remaining one constituency was allotted to the IUML.

The meeting was held in the presence of Vellore West secretary K Devaraji in Tirupathur on Wednesday. “When the matter was brought to the notice of Udhayanidhi, he called both sides for a meeting. He asked them to work together, and told Nallathambi to cooperate with seniors,” a party leader said.

Detractors of Nallathambi accuse him of not giving due respect to seniors in the party. His performance as a public servant in the last five years had also come under severe criticism. Both sides, however, have decided to bury the hatchets following Udhayanidhi’s intervention.

The troubles in Jolarpet was also brought to the notice of the youth wing leader. K Devaraji is pitted against Minister KC Veeramani there. On Tuesday, a local functionary Oddpatti Gandhi hurled abuses at party’s secretary in-charge of Jolarpet panchayat union K Uma, during a meeting. In the ensuing scuffle, Uma’s 84-year-old father fainted and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. In this situation, Udhayanidhi instructed all functionaries to set aside differences.

