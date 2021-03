By Express News Service

NAGERCOIL: Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha by-election candidate Vijayakumar alias Vijay Vasanth, who is contesting under the Congress banner, submitted his nomination papers to Returning Officer M Arvind at the collectorate on Thursday.

As per his affidavit, he has movable assets worth Rs 40,44,93,256 and immovable assets to the tune of Rs 11,83,80,000. His spouse has Rs 60,37,460 worth movable assets and Rs 20 lakh worth immovable assets.