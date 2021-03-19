STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Will fifth time be the charm for ‘Rising Sun’ in Salem South?

There are 2.59 lakh voters in Salem south. Mudaliyars, Devanga Chettiars, Vanniyars and Pillais are the predominant communities here.

Published: 19th March 2021 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

DMK president M K Stalin. (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

DMK president M K Stalin (Photo | S Dinesh, EPS)

By M Sabari
Express News Service

SALEM: DMK will mount a challenge for the fifth time in Salem South, having been unsuccessful in all its earlier attempts to wrest the constituency from the AIADMK.

Ever since MG Ramachandran formed the ADMK, in 1972, Salem south has been its bastion. From 1952 till 2016, Congress won four times (1952, 1957, 1962 and 1991). DMK won four times (1967, 1971, 1989 and 1996). AIADMK seven times (1977, 1980, 1984, 2001, 2006, 2011 and 2016). The party won the seat for the fourth consecutive time in 2016.

Salem I was renamed as Salem South during the delimitation exercise in 2008. It comprises 23 wards (37 to 60) of Salem City Municipal Corporation (SCMC). Important localities, including Gugai, Linemedu, Dadagapatti, Kondalampatti and Seelanaickenpatti, Ammapet, which is famous for its silk dhotis, Kitchipalayam, Kalarampatti, fall under this constituency.

There are 2.59 lakh voters in Salem south. Mudaliyars, Devanga Chettiars, Vanniyars and Pillais are the predominant communities here, and candidates invariably are from Devanga Chettiars or Mudaliyars or Pillais. This time AIADMK has fielded E Balasubramanian, who belongs to Devanga Chettiar community. He served as ward councillor in 2011-16. DMK fielded AS Saravanan, also from the Devanga Chettiar community. Both the candidates are new faces.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), meanwhile, announced Se Venkatachalam, from Vellala Gounder community, as candidate. A familiar face in the constituency, he was elected MLA in 2001 and served as Annathanapatti panchayat president in 1986. He served as councillor in SCMC in 1996-01.

Lack of motorable roads is the main issue staring at the face of contestants. Residents of Ammapet, Kitchipalayam, Patchapatti and Pattai Kovil are the worst affected as the construction of underground drainage (UGD) channel is underway for over two months. Further, traffic logjam is common in Gugai, Javulikadi bus stop, Dadagapatti and Seelanaickenpatti.

DMK functionaries hope to woo voters citing these issues. "For the past five years people have suffered without proper roads  The SCMC started laying roads only recently with an eye on elections. The AIADMK government did not pay attention to developing infrastructure despite being in power for ten years. We will take remind people of these and will defeat AIADMK," they added.

Countering this, AIADMK functionaries pointed out that the government built a new building for Salem south taluk office, built a higher secondary school at Maniyanoor and a multi-level parking lot in the old bus stand under Smart City project. "Construction of a multi speciality hospital at the cost of `27 crore is underway at Ammapet. Similar development works are going on in Salem South. We are confident of retaining the seat for the fifth time,"  they added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu elections 2021 Salem South DMK
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp