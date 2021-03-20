After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In view of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, the government has ordered schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11 from March 22.

Schools will, however, remain open for Class 12 students as long as safety protocols are strictly followed. The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said.

The government has said that hostels too shall be shut down and students should be sent back home. Online or digital mode of education shall continue for students in Class 9, 10 and 11.

The conduct of Class 10 public examinations for students from other boards will be allowed and the conduct of special classes and opening of hostels for these students too will be permitted.