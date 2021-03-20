AIADMK expels one more sitting MLA

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/COIMBATORE: The AIADMK on Friday expelled former minister and sitting MLA Thoppu ND Venkatachalam from the party for filing nomination to contest the polls against the party’s candidate in Perundurai. Venkatachalam is the third sitting MLA to be expelled from the party in the last 10 days.

AIADMK leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, in a joint statement, said that Venkatachalam had filed nomination as an independent candidate in Perundurai constituency against the official candidate of the party and thus acted against AIADMK’s principles. “He is being removed from all responsibilities in the party, including primary membership. AIADMK cadre and functionaries should not have any truck with Venkatachalam,” the leaders said.

In the last 10 days, Sattur MLA MSR Rajavarman, who switched loyalty to the AMMK, and Senthamangalam legislator C Chandrasekaran, who filed papers as an independent, were also expelled from the party.

Meanwhile, Venkatachalam met mediapersons in Coimbatore later in the evening and said, “Expelling me from the party is personal politics. This happened due to pressure from two ministers. Though I am not in AIADMK now, I will only be happy if Edappadi Palaniswami becomes the Chief Minister again. I will win as an independent candidate from Perundurai and personally meet Palaniswami to fulfil the demands of my people.”