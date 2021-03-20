Camp office is better than shooting spot for Rajini: Panel probing Sterlite firing

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: The camp office of the Aruna Jagadeesan commission probing the 2018 police firing in Thoothukudi would be better for film star Rajinikanth than a shooting shot, the panel’s advocate Vadivel said on Friday.



The actor has been asked to depose before the commission and provide the evidence for his controversial remarks on the police firing in Thoothukudi in May 2018.

Vadivel said that the commission had learnt through media reports that the star is currently shooting his next film. "The camp office is a better place than a shooting spot. The public will not be allowed inside and only a few panelists would be there. So we feel the place will be comfortable for him to appear for the inquiry,” he said, addressing the media at the conclusion of the 26th phase of the inquiry.

Vadivel said that despite 45 people being summoned during the phase, only 27 persons, including doctors, attended the inquiry. As many as 668 witnesses had been questioned while 1,116 documents were marked so far.



The policemen involved in the firing, those on bandobast and the police officers on duty would be summoned to appear for the next phase of inquiry, which is expected to be scheduled after the assembly elections, he added.