CPI(M), TMC(M) promise to provide infra boost

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The CPI(M) and TMC(M) have assured to solve basic infrastructure issues of the State in their respective election manifestos released on Friday. Concurring with the DMK’s demand, the CPM has also elaborated on the need to bring back education from the Concurrent List to the State List.

The party has assured to take steps to collect the Rs 1 lakh crore dues from quarry owners for mining various resources, as per the Sagayam Commission report. TMC(M), in its manifesto, promised to raise voice against granting permits for setting up new private schools, and work for developing government and government-aided schools.