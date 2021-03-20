Fresh Covid-19 cases in Tamil Nadu cross 1,000-mark; 1087 cases and 9 deaths reported in 24 hours

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a gap of nearly three months, Tamil Nadu on Friday once again reported over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases, recording 1,087 cases and nine deaths. This takes the tally to 8,64,450 and toll to 12,582.

​Since March 5, the state has added 2,736 active cases, forcing hospitals that were slowly starting to treat more non-Covid cases to prepare for a potential second wave of infection.

Tamil Nadu reported 1,005 cases on December 28. Since then the number of new cases were on a decline. However, an upward trend began to emerge in the recent weeks. The state’s test positivity rate has risen from 1 percent on March 5 to 1.4 percent on Friday.

Chennai, which is again the worst-hit district, reported 39 per cent of the new cases on Friday, recording 421 cases, and four deaths on the day. Chennai last reported over 400 cases on November 25 when 467 cases were recorded.

On March 4, Tamil Nadu reported 482 cases, while on March 5 it reported 543 cases with a test positivity rate of one percent as 54,863 samples were tested on the day. There were 3,954 active cases that day.

On March 10, it reported 671 cases, and the number of active cases increased to 4,207. On March 14, 795 cases were reported. This increased to 836 on March 15 while the number of active cases rose to 5,149. On March 17, the cases State reported 945 new case, and on Friday this increased to 1,087 cases with the number of active cases standing at 6,690.

Director of Public Health Dr T S Selvavinayagam said the cases will continue to rise till people follow Covid-19 protocols, wear face masks and maintain social distancing. “Till over eight crore people wear face masks, this will continue and this is the message," he said.The Health Department is taking all measures to control the spread of the infection, he added. The Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Wednesday had said that the Health Department would continue to raise awareness on Covid appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur reported 105, 37 and 78 respectively. Coimbatore reported 102 cases while 20 districts reported less than 10 new cases.

The State tested 73,201 samples and 72, 998 people on the day. After 610 people were discharged the State had 6,690 active cases. Four people, one each from Qatar, West Bengal and Maharashtra, who came by flight, and one from Kerala, who came by road, were among those to test positive.

​According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, all the deceased had comorbid conditions, but three of them died just a day after being admitted to the hospital.