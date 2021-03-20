HC refuses to stay coal tender process, seeks more documents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday again refused to stall the Rs 1,330 crore tender process floated by TANGEDCO for procuring 20 lakh tonnes of coal from Indonesia.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy observed, “Though we sense there is something wrong in the tender we cannot pass a half-baked order without adequate materials.”

The issue pertains to a PIL moved by C Selvaraj, a retired assistant engineer of TNEB, alleging several irregularities. During the hearing on Friday, advocate-general Vijay Narayan pointed out that the documents produced by petitioner, pertained to 2012-16. The bench directed the petitioner to submit more documents within 10 weeks in support of his contentions.