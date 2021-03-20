Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan suffers leg pain while meeting public in Coimbatore

Deepak Sathish By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan suffered pain in his right leg after some unidentified person reportedly stamped on it when the actor went to garner support for his party during an early morning stroll in Coimbatore on Saturday.

He was immediately rushed to a private hospital, where the doctors examined his leg by taking an x-ray. Party sources said that Kamal is stable and resting for now.

In January, the actor had undergone a follow-up surgery in a Chennai-based hospital given a mild infection of his right leg bone. There, the doctors removed the infective focus in the tibial bone.

Since he is making his political debut from the Coimbatore South constituency, Kamal has been meeting up with people in his morning walk.

Whenever he hits the street, he would be surrounded by a number of people who wish to listen to him and click selfies with him for the "fan-moment".

However, little did the 66-year-old know that he would suffer yet another blow to his leg this Saturday.

According to party sources, Kamal Haasan chose Flower Market on Mettupalayam road and RS Puram as venues for his early morning stroll on Saturday.

"During that time, someone had stepped on his right leg. He suffered pain since he had undergone surgery recently. Wasting no time, he was rushed to the nearest hospital, where the doctors advised him to rest for some time," the sources added.

Sources said the party would reschedule the public events planned in Coimbatore to adjust the current situation.