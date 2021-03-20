PM Narendra Modi to address another election rally in Puducherry on March 30

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address another election rally in Puducherry on March 30.

BJP state Vice-President R Embalam Selvam told newspersons that Modi will address a public meeting at the AFT ground here at 4 pm on March 30 in support of the NDA candidates. The BJP is fighting this election in alliance with the NR Congress and AIADMK.

Modi had earlier addressed an election rally at Lawspet grounds on February 25.

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will visit Puducherry on March 22 when he will address party workers, while Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit the Union territory on March 24 when she will release the party’s election manifesto.

Modi and J P Nadda had visited Puducherry earlier and addressed election meetings while Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Karaikal region and addressed a public meeting.