STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu assembly elections: Will Tamilselvan score a hat-trick in Perambalur?

Tamilselvan claimed that in the last 10 years, he has brought new buildings for the Perambalur Government Hospital, schools and new bus stops.

Published: 20th March 2021 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

AIADMK MLA R Tamilselvan

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: AIADMK's sitting MLA R Tamilselvan, who is contesting from Perambalur for the third
consecutive time, has said that he is confident of winning the election on April 6, thereby scoring a hat-trick in the constituency.

Tamilselvan claimed that in the last 10 years, he has brought new buildings for the Perambalur Government Hospital, schools and new bus stops.

However, activists are of the opinion that several promises are yet to be fulfilled. P Ravi an activist said, "Tamilselvan had promised to bring a Government Medical College to Perambalur, better infrastructure to the Special Economic Zone, and hasten the proposals for Chinnamutlu dam and Textile Park. All of these are yet to happen. People have been demanding a separate railway station in Perambalur, and a candidate who promises to get that will be their favourite."

DMK's candidate Prabhakaran, who is contesting for the second time in Perambalur constituency, had lost in 2006 polls.

N Rajendran, a resident of Perambalur, said, "The textile park announced by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa near Padalur on Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway in 2013 was meant to create more jobs and business opportunities. But, it is not yet been implemented."

Speaking to TNIE, R Tamilselvan said, "I have implemented various projects, including the Perambalur Arts and Science College, Vocational Training Center and onion storage godown. I have set aside `10 lakh for the survey work to build the Chinnamutlu Dam and five check-dams across Kallaru river to increase
groundwater level. I brought eight Amma clinics to Perambalur and made education, health and agriculture a priority for 10 years. So, I am confident of a victory."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIADMK MLA R Tamilselvan Perambalur Tamil Nadu assembly elections
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp