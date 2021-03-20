Tamil Nadu assembly elections: Will Tamilselvan score a hat-trick in Perambalur?

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: AIADMK's sitting MLA R Tamilselvan, who is contesting from Perambalur for the third

consecutive time, has said that he is confident of winning the election on April 6, thereby scoring a hat-trick in the constituency.

Tamilselvan claimed that in the last 10 years, he has brought new buildings for the Perambalur Government Hospital, schools and new bus stops.

However, activists are of the opinion that several promises are yet to be fulfilled. P Ravi an activist said, "Tamilselvan had promised to bring a Government Medical College to Perambalur, better infrastructure to the Special Economic Zone, and hasten the proposals for Chinnamutlu dam and Textile Park. All of these are yet to happen. People have been demanding a separate railway station in Perambalur, and a candidate who promises to get that will be their favourite."

DMK's candidate Prabhakaran, who is contesting for the second time in Perambalur constituency, had lost in 2006 polls.

N Rajendran, a resident of Perambalur, said, "The textile park announced by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa near Padalur on Tiruchy-Chennai National Highway in 2013 was meant to create more jobs and business opportunities. But, it is not yet been implemented."

Speaking to TNIE, R Tamilselvan said, "I have implemented various projects, including the Perambalur Arts and Science College, Vocational Training Center and onion storage godown. I have set aside `10 lakh for the survey work to build the Chinnamutlu Dam and five check-dams across Kallaru river to increase

groundwater level. I brought eight Amma clinics to Perambalur and made education, health and agriculture a priority for 10 years. So, I am confident of a victory."