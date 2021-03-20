Tamil Nadu Elections: Hot seat - Harbour

A detailed look at the problems plaguing the Constituencies in Chennai
Past winners
2011 - AIADMK - Pala Karuppiah; 2006 - DMK -
K Anbazhagan; 2001 - DMK - K Anbazhagan;
1996 - DMK - K Anbazhagan;
1991 - DMK - M Karunanidhi
Face-off
- Vinoj P Selvam (BJP) vs MLA Sekar Babu (DMK)
- North Indians constitute one-fourth of the population. The BJP hopes to win here
Voter woes
- Delay in reconstruction of the elephant gate bridge
- Sewage and inundation woes for traditional weavers near Mint
- Traffic jam
KNOW YOUR CONSITUENCY
- This constituency has the least number of voters among the 234 constituencies
- DMK has won nine out of ten times from here
- Karunanidhi has won twice from here
- Karunanidhi won by a mere 900 vote difference in 1991
- DMK’s K Anbazhagan won by 500 vote difference in 2001, 400 votes difference in 2006