Tamil Nadu polls 2021: Will lack of amenities be addressed this elections?

Published: 20th March 2021 12:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 12:47 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK chose D Velazhagan (L) and DMK has fielded AP Nandakumar (R)

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: Anaicut Assembly constituency appears to be heading towards a fierce battle between AIADMK and DMK as two heavyweights are seeking the mandate.

AIADMK chose D Velazhagan, Vellore rural district secretary and district chairman of Aavin to wrest the seat while DMK has fielded its sitting MLA and Vellore central district secretary AP Nandakumar. Both have the resources to outwit each other to garner votes.

Caste card is expected to play a key role in tilting the scale. The AIADMK candidate belongs to the dominant Vanniyar community and fancies chances of wresting the seat from DMK in the company of PMK.

Once, the seat was confirmed, Velazhagan swung into action to mobilise support. Currently, he has been visiting the voters in the nook and corner of the constituency and holds vehicle campaign. He is from a family with political background. His father Dharmalingam was elected to the Assembly in 1991 when J Jayalalithaa stormed to power for the first time.

A person of agility and acceptability, Nandakumar seems to be caught in a sticky wicket as he actually thought of switching over either to Ambur or Vellore segment. He had antagonised certain party leaders, particularly Vellore MP DM Kathir Anand.

Internal rumbling and bickering in DMK may dent hole in his support base. A local powerful leader had tried his best get the ticket but the leadership chose to bet on Nandakumar.

Belonging to Naidu community, the caste card too may go against Nandakumar. However, the shrewd politician in him will burn the midnight oil to counter the AIADMK candidate's strategy to retain the seat.

Lack of road infrastructure and other basic amenities in certain areas have been afflicting the voters.

"We are not getting regular water supply. It is supplied once in a week in our locality," said Balaji of Uvanai village.

A road connecting the plains to the hamlets of Peenjamanthai hills has been eluding for long. Although, the authorities of district administration recently informed that funds were allocated by the government, nothing seems to have moved in the right direction to lay the ghat road.

Lack of employment opportunities for the tribals is another problem.

