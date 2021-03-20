Tamil Nadu polls: Manifestos full of empty promises for Dalits? It’s routine affair, say activists  

CP Balasubramanyam By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: When the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNEUF) released a separate manifesto for Dalit welfare in February suggesting welfare measures that can be included in manifestos of mainstream political parties -- they were prepared for their inputs to be buried under a layer of populist announcements.

The parties did as expected. A detailed analysis shows there isn’t much offered to the Scheduled Classes and Tribes except for a few blanket announcements.

The Front had presented a 16-point manifesto, after laying emphasis on data suggesting that untouchability continues to be practised in at least 600 villages across the State till date.

The manifesto, for starters, demanded strict implementation of SC/ST Atrocities Act through investigation of cases, conviction of accused, and compensation for survivors.

Besides, a demand has been raised for setting up of six special courts to fast-track cases.

On education front, introduction of special schools and hostels, continuation of post-matric scholarships, filling vacancies in State and Central governments, and strict implementation of reservations in premier institutions such as IITs and IIMs are the demands.

On the livelihood front, demands have been raised for reclamation of Panchami lands, rights for everyone to become temple priests, and strict implementation of laws that ban manual scavenging.

Not many of these have made it to manifestos of major parties.

“It has become a routine to ignore Dalit rights. We brought out the manifesto to ensure Dalit issues are not ignored,” says Samuel Raj, general secretary of the Front.

“None of the manifestos released so far talk about key issues,” says retired IAS officer Christudoss Gandhi.

“The first aspect we have to look for is provisions on budget planning (SC Sub Plan and ST Sub Plan). The second aspect is post-matric scholarship. The third is to see if they have talked about any innovative schemes for SC/STs. And fourth, have they talked about introducing economic activities for Dalits,” Gandhi said, adding that all the four aspects pertained to initiatives taken by the government.

Speaking on the DMK manifesto, Gandhi says, “It is laudable that the party’s manifesto touched upon issues such as filling up of vacancies, post-matric scholarships, and manual scavenging. However, in the 2016 manifesto, DMK had assured to reclaim Panchami lands. That promise does not feature in 2021 manifesto.”

AIADMK, meanwhile, he says, has promised to increase salaries of sanitary workers to Rs 6,000.

“It has promised to waive Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing Development Corporation loans, new houses for Adi Dravidars, re-inclusion of castes removed from Scheduled Tribes (ST) list, setting up of downtrodden and ST commission among others.”

However, Neelam Publications Editor Vasugi Bhaskar says none from the Dalit community take promises made in manifestoes seriously.

“However, it is a welcome move when parties include the features in their poll promises.” He said the issues of Dalits would be solved to a great extent if existing mechanisms, laws, and schemes are monitored properly.