Teachers warned of action if they choose to show political affinity on social media

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The School Education department on Friday instructed government school teachers and non-teaching staff, on election duty, not to criticise politicians and political parties on social media, as per the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

It also warned of departmental action against violators. The department has further asked Chief Educational Officers (CEO) to give instructions to teachers and other staff, and monitor their activities. R Ramkumar, general secretary of the TN Teachers and School Protection Association, welcomed the move and said officials should take immediate action against violators.