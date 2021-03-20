STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruchy: Lack of trust keeping elderly away from postal ballots?

While the brouhaha over voting through postal ballots is yet to die down, the facility has not found many takers in the State.

Published: 20th March 2021 04:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 04:43 AM   |  A+A-

By K Ezhilarasan
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: While the brouhaha over voting through postal ballots is yet to die down, the facility has not found many takers in the State. The Election Commission of India had earlier issued an order making the option available for people above 80 years of age, people with disabilities, etc.

With the deadline to register for postal ballots having lapsed on March 16, only a very few have applied for the facility. Statewide, of the 12.91 lakh voters over the age of 80 (as on March 2), only 1.59 lakh have applied for postal ballot facility -- which translates to a little over 12 per cent. There are around 6.2 crore voters registered in the State.    

District-wise, the figures vary further. In Tiruchy, for instance, only about 9.5 percent, that is 6,728 people of the total eligible persons (70,480) opted for the facility. Further breaking up the numbers, only 5,389 of the total 51,475 voters in the 80-plus age category, and 1,339 of the total 19,005 voters in the disabled people category have given their consent for postal ballots.

While a few of them have cited lack of trust as the primary reason to have opted out of it, a few others claim they were never approached by booth level officers (BLO). According to the procedure, the BLOs were instructed to identify eligible people under their booth and distribute 12-D consent forms to them. If the voters gave their consent through the forms, the BLOs would make arrangements for the same. The postal voting is expected to commence in the last week of March.

A five-member team comprising of a poll officer, an assistant poll officer, a videographer, a micro observer (a Central government employee) and a police personnel would then visit their houses to collect their votes. The team would carry a portable enclosed facility for the voters to exercise their franchise secretly on a printed ballot paper. The entire process will be video-recorded.

“I would like to cast my vote at the polling booth directly as I doubt there might be some irregularities. They asked me for my consent and I rejected it,” said TS Rangan (90), a resident of Woraiyur. On the other hand, 88-year-old Elanjiyam from Edatheru in the city, said: “Nobody approached me asking for my consent for postal ballots..” Another voter, Rajalakshmi (80) from Vandikkaran street, said she was fortunate to have availed the facility and is happy about it. 

Though EC states that the process is foolproof, functionaries of the Opposition parties, including the DMK, are wary about it. DMK chief MK Stalin has also spoke against the move. Meanwhile, Kamaraj, an activist working for the differently abled, said: “I wholeheartedly welcome the facility. It is helpful for many differently-abled people who are unable to go to polling booths.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Elections postal ballots senior citizens Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls 2021 Tamil Nadu Polls Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Polls 2021 Tiruchy
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp