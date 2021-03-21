Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan

CP Balasubramanyam By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as CPI(M) remains a dominant force in electoral politics in Kerala, the party’s unit in the neighbouring Tamil Nadu has hopes of replicating the same. However, CPI(M) Politburo member G Ramakrishnan said that the party is facing a challenge in the State as people who are beneficiaries of its movements or those who participated in the struggles are not supporting or joining it.

Speaking to Express, he said that the party or its trade unions have been organising people for their issues all along and some demands as well. However, he said, “There are people who participate in the struggle and those who benefit from such struggles we organise. But the problem is we are not able to draw them into our movement. That is the weakness we are facing.”

“Growth of our party depends on this aspect. We are making efforts to strengthen our party among masses. We are trying to convey to people that we are the real alternative. It will take some time to overcome this,” he said, adding that the party has to take a multi-pronged strategy to mobilise people at a time when fascist and communal movements are depoliticising people.

“I think the future belongs to the Left,” he asserted. Ramakrishnan said that the fight in the 2021 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu is between secularism and communalism and added that all the six candidates of the party will emerge successful in the polls due to their credentials in their respective constituencies.

“Their groundwork coupled with the help and support from the allies will ensure their success,” he said.

On fielding a woman candidate from Tiruparankundram constituency, the 71-year-old leader said, “Comrade KP Janakiammal became an MLA from that region in 1967. Now a part of the constituency comes under Madurai city corporation, where we have a good base. Traditionally Tiruparankundram and its surrounding areas are our strongholds. It is also DMK’s stronghold. So, SK Ponnuthayi, a hard worker, has a strong chance of winning the seat.”

When asked how his party’s candidate K Srinivasan will face TTV Dhinakaran in Kovilpatti, Ramakrishnan said, “There is a wave of anti-incumbency among people. Plus, our candidate has been a councillor thrice and has been a city party secretary for so many years. He is popular. Also, in the past, Left candidate S Alagarsamy has won the constituency continuously four times between 1967 and 1980. So Srinivasan’s winning chances are high.”

Responding to a question on why the party has not fielded Dalits in general constituencies, he said that the party does not see such differences. “Our party State committee member, SA Thangaraj, who happened to be from a Dalit family contested and won from Dindigul, which is not a reserved seat, in 1989. In 2011, we fielded a Dalit comrade, G Beem Rao, from Maduravoyal constituency. It depends on how many seats we have in hand. We do not confine Dalits to just reserved constituencies.”

Asked if the party will participate in government if DMK comes to power, he said, “Generally, we support them but we do not participate in the government. DMK will form its government.” Stating that the party has always carried out its movements independently, the CPI(M) leader said that alliances are stitched depending on the political situation and for electoral tactics. “We will be the first one to reach ground zero in any agitation, and it is only later that other parties offer support.” Ramakrishnan said that the party is making efforts to encourage youngsters to join the movement as the overall youth composition in the party is not in good number.