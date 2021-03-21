STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Class 9, 10, 11 students back to online classes in TN

Their State Board exams will be conducted, and the Covid standard operating procedures will be implemented, the order said.

Published: 21st March 2021 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

digital, online classes

Image used for representation.

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu recording more than 1,000 Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day, the State government on Saturday ordered for schools to be shut for Classes 9, 10 and 11 from Monday. The order was issued as Covid clusters emerged in a few schools. Students of Class 12, meanwhile, may attend school in accordance with safety protocols.

Their State Board exams will be conducted, and the Covid standard operating procedures will be implemented, the order said. Hostels too must be shut, and students sent back home, the government said, adding that online or digital education will continue for Classes 9, 10 and 11.

Class 10 public exams for other boards will be allowed, and special classes and opening of hostels for these students will be permitted. Teachers and school managements said a little learning was possible in the last two months, but the new wave of Covid-19 sparked panic among parents.

“Once the public exams were cancelled, students were excited to come to school. But their parents are scared to send them,” said PK Ilamaran, leader of the Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association.

‘Vaccinate teachers & non-teaching staff’

A government school teacher from Thanjavur pointed out how parents panicked when a school in the region witnessed a Covid-19 cluster. “Since the exams were cancelled, they didn’t see the point of sending the children to school,” he said. Tamil Nadu Private Schools Association president R Visalakshi said the government should have given schools a couple of days to wind up operations and give students books for the next academic year.

“Since the students have been promoted, we wanted to start classes for the next academic year. Online classes are not very effective. Physical textbooks will at least give them a structure for personal learning,” she said, adding that the government should also vaccinate teachers and non-teaching staff on a priority basis. Schools were reopened in Tamil Nadu for Classes 10 and 12 on January 19; and for Classes 9 and 11 in February. Later that month, the State government declared that students of Classes 9 to 11 in State Board schools would be declared ‘all pass’ and promoted without any final exam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu COVID 19 schools
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 at a market place. (Photo | AP)
Daily average COVID-19 deaths in India rise up by 50% in a week 
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp