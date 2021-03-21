STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Completion certificate not necessary for buildings to get power connection

The Madras High Court has allowed Tangedco to provide power connection to buildings even without a completion certificate.

TANGEDCO (Representational image)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has allowed Tangedco to provide power connection to buildings even without a completion certificate. However, it directed the corporation to strictly comply with the Tamil Nadu Combined Building Development Rules, 2019, while granting connections.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy passed the order while disposing of a plea moved by Coimbatore Consumer Cause, which sought to direct Tangedco not to provide connection without a completion certificate.

The petitioner contended that the 2019 rules specify that service connections like electricity supply, water supply and sewerage connections should not be provided for classes of buildings specified in Rule 20 thereof, unless a completion certificate is obtained from development authority. But, Tangedco on October 6, 2020, issued a memorandum that deviates from the rules and enables it to grant service connections even without a completion certificate, the petitioner argued.

Opposing the plea, Tangedco submitted that a draft scheme has been prepared in order to provide electricity supply connections to certain classes of consumers. “These are either persons who have set up small shops or occupy small portions of existing buildings. They require low tension electricity supply connections and a completion certificate cannot be insisted upon from them,” it said.

They further pointed out that requisite safeguards have been provided and that the property tax receipt issued by the competent authority is required before applying for a service connection. With regard to unauthorised constructions, Tangedco submitted that the connection would be disconnected, if the corporation or other municipal authorities initiate lock and seal or other action under the relevant legislation.

