DMK changing alliances like chameleon changing colours: EPS

AIADMK front strong as BJP plans for TN’s future, PMK has public support: CM

Published: 21st March 2021 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2021 04:15 AM   |  A+A-

AIADMK Joint Coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami canvassing votes for the party’s alliance candidates in Kallakurichi on Saturday

By Bagalavan Perier B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM/KALLAKURICHI: DMK is changing alliances like a chameleon changes colour, said Edappadi K Palaniswami while campaigning in Tirukoilur on Saturday. Palaniswami was canvassing votes for BJP candidate VAT Kalivaradhan. “The Central government’s support is needed to implement schemes in the State. If we have a good relationship with the Centre, we will get funds for the State.

Even DMK had an alliance with BJP in the past. Can Stalin refuse this? Is AIADMK alliance with BJP wrong and DMK alliance with the same party right?” he asked. “DMK changes alliances like a chameleon changes colour. Their only motive is to capture power. They don’t have any principles to do good to the people. Ours is a strong alliance.

“BJP is planning for our future and PMK has strong public support. Historical leaders are there in our alliance.” Speaking earlier in Kallakurichi, Palaniswami said the ruling AIA DMK government had won several awards for its performance. “Right after carving out Kallakurichi as a separate district, a medical college was started and near the border.

Asia’s largest livestock park was opened in Thalaivasal.” He then alleged that DMK, on the other hand, was threatening police and other government officials despite being out of power for a decade. “Just imagine what they will do if they come to power.” Later, he addressed people in Rishivandhiyam and Ulundurpet. After lunch break at Villupuram, Palaniswami campaigned for minister C Ve Shanmugam.

Here he attacked Stalin, saying the DMK chief was “blabbering” fearing defeat. “False information is their capital, but people will give them a proper response.” He then attacked the rival party for indulging in dynasty politics. Then, Palaniswami campaigned at Vikrawandi, Mailam, Vanur and ended his campaign at Tindivanam.

