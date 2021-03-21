DMK will join hands with BJP after elections: Seeman

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Campaigning for Alangulam NTK candidate Sangeetha in Pottalpudur and Tenkasi candidate Vincent Raj in Pavoorchatram, NTK leader Seeman on Saturday claimed that the DMK will join hands with BJP after the elections. “DMK leaders are spreading fear among the minority voters claiming that the BJP will enter Tamil Nadu if the DMK is not voted to power.

But it is the same DMK which introduced BJP to Tamil Nadu. Voting for DMK is equal to voting for BJP. The Opposition party has fielded only two Muslim candidates, whereas the NTK has fielded 16 Muslims, including nine women,” he said. “Unlike the Dravidian majors, my party would provide quality education and health facilities,” he added.