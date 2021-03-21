O Panneerselvam seeks performance vote from people

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Listing out welfare schemes being implemented and the achievements in every department in the State during the past 10 years, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday sought a performance vote for the AIADMK government in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

Canvassing votes for candidates of AIADMK and its alliance parties in West Mambalam, Anna Nagar, Kolathur, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Harbour and Chepauk, Panneerselvam highlighted the achievements of the government, including the conduct of Global Investors Meet, by which a huge amount of foreign investments reached the State.

Charging that the DMK men always engaged in atrocities, Panneerselvam said if that party comes to power again, atrocities would resume in full swing. “During the past few days, DMK chief MK Stalin has been asking what was the use of our Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and myself making foreign visits. I visited the United States and met World Bank president and Asian Development Bank officials and as a result, `8,835 crore-worth foreign investments reached Tamil Nadu.

The Asian Development Bank has also agreed to provide Rs 1,600 crore as a loan for housing projects of the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board and further works are underway. As for our CM’s visits, he managed to bring in foreign investments worth around Rs 85,000 crore to the State. The DMK, during its last term, managed to attract Rs 45,000 crore, whereas the AIADMK government has brought investments worth Rs 6.8 lakh crore to the State.”